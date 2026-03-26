Arkansas 5-star commit Jordan Smith Jr. named Gatorade Player of the Year

Paul VI Catholic (Washington, DC) Five-Star Plus+ shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. has been named the Gatorade High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year, the awards announced on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2 shooting guard is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Virginia, No. 1 among shooting guards and No. 2 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

In his senior season at Paul VI Catholic, Smith guided the Panthers to a stellar 34-2 record, a No. 1 Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite ranking, and their fourth consecutive VISAA state championship. Across his four-year high school career with the program, Smith helped lead Paul VI Catholic to an impressive 126-15 overall record.

The 6-foot-2 scoring guard averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 3.2 steals per game, while shooting 56 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range this past season for the Panthers. Smith has already been named the Naismith High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Paul VI Catholic improved to 34-2 on the season as the Panthers continue to make their case for being the nation’s top high school boys basketball team as they head into the Chipotle Nationals. The only two losses on the season for Smith and the Panthers came against Florida’s Prolific Prep and Calvary Christian Academy, with Paul VI Catholic checking in at No. 2 according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Paul VI Catholic High School

Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Va., offers a dynamic athletic program that complements its rigorous academic curriculum. The school features a variety of sports, including basketball, soccer, and cross country, with an emphasis on developing athletic skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Paul VI Catholic’s facilities and coaching staff are dedicated to providing a competitive yet supportive environment, promoting both athletic and academic excellence. The program is designed to help students excel in their athletic pursuits while fostering personal growth and leadership.