Arkansas' AAA announces penalties for high school boys basketball teams ahead of state title game

The Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) announced on Tuesday the punishment for Monday’s conclusion to the high school boys basketball state semifinal game between Barton (AR) and England (AR).

The association announced five members of the Bears’ boys basketball team are suspended for Thursday night’s AAA Class 2A state championship game against Mt. Vernon-Enola, with the Lions having seven members ejected for an altercation that took place at the end of Monday’s semifinal.

“What happened at the end of the contest between Barton and England was unacceptable and does not reflect the values of education-based athletics,” AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said via a press release. “We have gone through every second of the incident, from multiple angles, to identify any student-athlete, school personnel, and community members involved in the altercation. Any team member who engaged in an unsportsmanlike act, or instigated an unsportsmanlike act, has been ejected.”

There have been plenty of comments made about the negative, but there were numerous individuals from both Barton and England who tried to do the right thing.”

• 5 team members from Barton have been suspended from championship game

• 7 England players have been ejected from semifinal game (officially)

Also added in the press release by the AAA was that the players were ejected for unsportsmanlike conducts, according to the video evidence made available to the association following the contest. The AAA added the it holds the right to add additional sanctions if more evidence is presented in the future regarding the altercation between the two teams.

Per reports, the Grant County Sheriffs Office has also opened up a criminal investigation into the incident that took place, with the AAA cooperating with the authorities.

Barton heads into Thursday’s Class 2A state final with a 34-5 record and is ranked as the the No. 44 team, according to the latest Arkansas 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings, with England checking in at No. 173 with a 25-6 mark, respectively.

