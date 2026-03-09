Arkansas high school basketball tournament game ends early in huge brawl

An ugly scene unfolded Saturday night in the Arkansas high school boys’ basketball playoffs, ending the game early due to a brawl on the court that spilled into the stands.

Barton led 52-51 in the final seconds of its Class 2A semifinal game against England, with the Lions fouling to stop the clock and extend the game after turning the ball over on their previous possession. However, the clock operator didn’t stop the clock on the whistle and time went to zeroes. In the excitement of a last-second win, Barton students and fans rushed the court and created a whirlwind of chaos.

In frustration, an England player threw a punch at a Barton player, sparking a bench-clearing brawl involving players and fans. Once everyone was dispersed, officials announced that the game was over, with Barton taking home the victory and moving onto the state finals.

Barton vs England 2A State Tournament at Poyen pic.twitter.com/NwKWfrMNur — Razorbackology (@arkrazorbackx) March 7, 2026

The Arkansas Activities Association issued the following statement:

“The Arkansas Activities Association is currently investigating the altercation that occurred at the conclusion of the 2A Boys State Tournament contest between England and Barton High Schools.The behavior exhibited by those involved directly violates the AAA’s standards of sportsmanship. What should have been a celebration of student-athletes has been overshadowed by unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the values of our member schools.

… The AAA is working in close coordination with law enforcement, administrators from both Barton and England School Districts, and host site officials to review all available video evidence and witness accounts.”

Barton is now expected to face Mt. Vernon-Enola if the win over England is deemed as valid and no suspensions or forfeits are handed down.

