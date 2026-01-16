Arkansas high school boys basketball player breaks 40-plus year old assists record

On Tuesday night, a Arkansas high school boys basketball record that had stood for over 40 years was finally broken and it wasn’t in the scoring department. It was by a player who has fully embraced the pass-first mentality.

According to reports out of Arkansas, Farmington senior Eli Schwartzman set a new Arkansas high school boys basketball record by dishing out 28 assists in a victory over Harrison earlier this week.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Schwartzman has set records when it comes to assists as the senior also had a 17-assist game in a 73-46 victory over ESTEM earlier in the season.

Schwartzman has proven himself to being the top assists leader, not only in Arkansas high school boys basketball, but in the country as the senior point guard is averaging well over 11 a game for the Cardinals.

Playing for one of the top Class 5A programs in the state of Arkansas, Schwartzman is making the case to being one of the state’s Player of the Year candidates with the season he’s currently having at Farmington.

The Cardinals are 16-1 on the season with 11 games to go and tonight will take on Greenwood at home. Farmington is currently ranked as the second best team in the state, according to the latest Arkansas 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

