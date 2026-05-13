Arlington (Mass.) football hires new head football coach

Arlington High School (Mass.) football program announced the hiring of former defensive coordinator Johnathan Nascimento as their next head coach, according to a social media announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter.

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Nascimento takes over a Spy Ponders football program that is coming off its best season since 2014 when Arlington went 8-3.

A new era starts now. Please join us in welcoming Johnathan Nascimento as the new Head Football Coach at Arlington High School Football. Coach Nascimento brings energy, leadership, discipline, and a vision centered around building something special both on and off the field.

A new era starts now.



Please join us in welcoming Johnathan Nascimento as the new Head Football Coach at Arlington High School Football. Coach Nascimento brings energy, leadership, discipline, and a vision centered around building something special both on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/1WuUaMXjzj — AHS Football (@Ponderfootball) May 13, 2026

Nascimento will take over a Arlington defensive unit that yielded over 200 points last season and started 3-3 before ending with a 4-1 record the rest of the way.

What will have to be evaluated, however, is the number of seniors that graduated from last season’s groundbreaking team as 14 of them leave. Before this past 2025 Massachusetts high school football season, the last time the Spy Ponders finished above the .500 mark was in 2017 when they went 6-5.

Now Nascimento will look to string together the first consecutive winning seasons since 2014-2015.

The Spy Ponders ended this past season with a 7-4 record and finished ranked No. 106 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

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