Armwood (Fla.) football releases 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is the North Suncoast, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next up out of the Sunshine State to reveal who they will be playing for the 2026 season is the Armwood Hawks (Fla.) of Seffner, Florida. The Hawks went 14-1 last season and finished just seconds away from playing for the FHSAA Class 6A title, losing to eventual state champion West Boca Raton in the state semifinals.

The game that clearly stands out on the schedule is a Week 2 showdown out of state when Armwood travels up to Ramsey, New Jersey to take on Don Bosco Prep (NJ).

Armwood, which has won three state championships in program history, returns a couple of the top players in the Tampa Bay area in Class of 2027 three-stars Theo Wilson and defensive lineman Errol Demontagnac.

The full Armwood 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 14 – Edgewater – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – Lennard

Aug. 28 – at Don Bosco Prep (NJ)

Sep. 4 – at Plant City

Sep. 10 – Spoto

Sep. 18 – Sumner

Sep. 25 – at Plant

Oct. 9 – at Tampa Bay Tech

Oct. 16 – at Bloomingdale

Oct. 23 – Leto

Oct. 30 – Jefferson

In the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Armwood finished with a 14-1 record and as the No. 9 ranked team in the state.

More about Armwood High School

Armwood High School, located in Seffner, Florida, is part of the Hillsborough County School District. Known for its strong academics and vibrant athletics program, the school serves grades 9-12. The Armwood Hawks have a notable reputation, particularly in football, where they have achieved significant success at the state level. The school’s diverse student body participates in a variety of sports, including basketball, soccer, and wrestling, fostering both athletic and personal growth.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.