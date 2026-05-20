Armwood (Fla.) football to lean on defense heading into 2026

SEFFNER, Fla.- It’s no secret that the Seffner (Fla.) Armwood Hawks had one of the best defensive units in the state of Florida last season. It was one of the primary reasons why the Hawks were mere seconds away from knocking off Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton from repeating as Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 6A champions.

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The defense yielded just 72 points through 14 games, proving in 2025 that they were an elite unit, not only in the Southeast, but on the national level as well.

Now with practically a brand new secondary, a different face behind center on offense, this version of the Armwood Hawks will be leaning much more on the defensive side of the ball than they even did last season.

“Our defense returns a lot,” Armwood head coach Evan Davis said after the Hawks’ White vs. Black scrimmage. “Our defense is very multiple. We’re going to lean on them. (Tonight) was just a small bit of the growth I saw as a program. This was just a small capsule of what I thought was a really, really good spring for us.”

What was easy to takeaway from the evening when observing Armwood’s spring game was the speed they have on defense as they bring back numerous returners on the front seven.

The name that stands out among the rest is 2027 four-star linebacker Theo Wilson, who is back after totaling 96 tackles, 34 for a loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and recovering two others last season.

Joining Wilson up front to form one of the best front sevens in the state are defensive linemen Errol Demontagnac (6’3, 270) and Urvick St. Jean II (6’1, 328). Both Demontagnac and St. Jean II will be a load for any offensive line unit to deal with as the pair clogged up the running lanes all evening long.

What remains to be seen is how the Hawks’ defense will recover from losing four defensive backs that signed with Division I, Power 4 schools during the off-season. With the secondary being one of the question marks, Armwood will need the front to create pressure and force bad decisions from opposing signal callers.

“We just have to put it together,” Davis said. “We still have to replace a couple of the defensive backs from last year and grow from that. That’s a big deal for us to defensively be, I think that first unit played almost like 20 different kids, doing multiple things.”

While the defense looks to be about as good as last year’s group, the offense will be a work in progress behind the play of 2029 talent Kehber Nijher, who transferred in from Tampa (Fla.) Plant during the off-season. Nijher played quarterback the entire evening for the Hawks as he gained valuable reps against Armwood’s defense.

The rising sophomore showed his ability to scramble outside of the pocket and earn yards with his legs, but also a quick release on certain passing concepts throughout the evening. Having to replace Auburn enrollee Rhys Brush behind center will be no easy task for Nijher, who will be working with a experienced cast of wide receivers alongside of him.

“I mean, (Kehber Nijher) did a really good job. He really has,” Davis said. “You know, what’s nice is, honestly, we have a program, not just a team. Last year, our wide outs were young. Our offensive line and quarterback were experience. This year, our wide outs are the older group, and they’ve done a great job. They’re not like most wide outs. They weather the storm. It wasn’t easy to go against our defense, but they continued to show up and be positive, support our young quarterback as he grew, support our own line.”

That growth all the way around will be needed as the Hawks will look to get over the proverbial hump and reach the elusive state championship game, something the program hasn’t done since 2018 when Armwood fell to Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, 22-0.

Something Davis is doing a little different from the last couple of seasons is taking the team away from the comfort levels of the Tampa Bay area as Armwood is slated to take on Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep, one of New Jersey high school football’s top programs on Aug. 28.

Davis hasn’t shied away from taking the Hawks out of the state as the program is one of very few to do so out of the Tampa Bay area. With a chance to face off against a nationally recognized Ironmen team, it could be one way the team comes together much faster against top tier competition.

“So you talk about just life experiences and also playing a top 25 team in the nation. We gonna experience adversity and a lot of different ways,” Davis added. “We’re going to experience abnormalities and just the game and we’re gonna see someone different. I’m just so excited for the opportunity to take our kids somewhere to experience something new and different. So if we do have to travel somewhere in the third, fourth or whatever it might be, we’ve traveled and been in kind of crazy scenarios.”

More about Armwood High School

Armwood High School, located in Seffner, Florida, is part of the Hillsborough County School District. Known for its strong academics and vibrant athletics program, the school serves grades 9-12. The Armwood Hawks have a notable reputation, particularly in football, where they have achieved significant success at the state level. The school’s diverse student body participates in a variety of sports, including basketball, soccer, and wrestling, fostering both athletic and personal growth.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.