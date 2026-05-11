Auburn (AL), Thomas County Central (GA) to play spring game at Troy's Veterans Memorial Stadium

Many of the high school spring football games and scrimmages that will take place will not come with much fanfare, but there’s a particular one between two states that’s gather enough attention to play it at a bigger venue. Much bigger.

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According to a social media post on Monday morning, Thomasville (GA) Thomas County Central announced that Friday’s spring tilt against Alabama powerhouse Auburn (AL) will be played at Troy University’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff and is arguably the top interstate spring matchup in the country.

🚨 GAME WEEK 🚨



The Yellow Jackets head to Troy, AL this Friday for a showdown with Auburn High School.



🆚 Auburn Tigers

📍 Veterans Memorial Stadium (Troy University)

⏰ Friday | 6 PM EDT



Different state. Same standard.#TheCounty #TogetherWeSwarm #W1NTHEDAY #TheStandard pic.twitter.com/eVRmcm78aW — TCCHS Football (@tcchsyjfootball) May 11, 2026

Veterans Memorial Stadium can seat well over 30,000 fans and now will showcase the home state Tigers up against the Georgia high school football powerhouse Thomas County Central.

The Yellow Jackets, which finished the 2025 season with a undefeated record of 15-0 and won the GHSA Class 5A state championship, are loading up for another title run and have a number of talented players back to do so. Player that’s being most watched at Thomas County Central is Class of 2027 four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins.

For the Tigers, they return 2027 three-star quarterback Cason Myers, who completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 2,490 yards and 19 touchdowns a year ago.

Auburn ended this past season with a 10-3 record and finished ranked No. 6 in the state according to the final 2025 Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings. Thomas County Central finished with a 15-0 mark and was the No. 3 ranked team, per the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Auburn High School

Auburn High School in Auburn, Alabama, is renowned for its strong athletic programs and dedication to student-athlete development. Offering a diverse range of sports, including football, basketball, and track, Auburn High fosters a culture of teamwork, perseverance, and academic excellence. The school’s athletic department emphasizes the importance of discipline, sportsmanship, and leadership, providing students with opportunities to excel both on the field and in the classroom while contributing to a spirited school community.

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around Alabama, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.