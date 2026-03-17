Auburn DL commit Donivan Moore transferring to Bessemer City (Ala.)

One of the top high school football prospects in Alabama is transferring ahead of his senior season.

Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported on Tuesday afternoon that four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore, an Auburn commit, has transferred from Hueytown to Bessemer City.

He was the top prospect on a Hueytown squad that went 8-5 in 2025. Moore now joins Bessemer City, which went 9-2 last season and finished as the No. 44 team in the Yellowhammer State, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Last season, the Tigers had one of the best D-linemen in the state in four-star Emanuel Ruffin. He signed with Ohio State and ended his recruitment as a top-300 overall prospect. Moore will be quite the replacement.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder is the No. 85 overall prospect and No. 8 DL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He also ranks as the No. 2 recruit in Alabama.

Auburn landed Moore’s commitment on Feb. 12. He grew up an AU fan and is currently the class headliner for new head coach Alex Golesh.

“This is like a dream coming true for me,” Moore told Rivals’ Chad Simmons about his decision. “I’ve been an Auburn fan growing up. I watched the Iron Bowl and told myself as a kid that I wanted to play in that game. I never imagined things would happen this fast. To get the offer from Auburn and now be committed — it’s shocking.”

“Every time I go to Auburn, it feels like home,” he added. “Everyone welcomes me, and the love from Auburn’s coaches is real. It just feels right — like another home.”

Auburn is set to get Moore on campus for an official visit in early June, but Alabama and Ole Miss have also locked in OVs with the four-star. The Tigers will have to keep their foot on the gas and fend off some usual suspects moving forward.

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around Alabama, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.