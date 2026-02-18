AZ Compass Prep extends winning streak to ten games

AZ Compass Prep hasn’t lost since January 2, when SPIRE Academy dominated them 72-50. After their latest victory over Veritas Academy, the Dragons are working on a ten-game winning streak with three regular-season games left.

Arizona’s best team, based on the Massey Ratings, defeated Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy during the Nike Future Game last February 15. DeMarcus Henry converted the game-winning free throw that improved AZ Compass Prep’s win-loss record to 19-1. Four-star shooting guard Kaden House was the game’s Most Valuable Player after scoring 23 points and grabbing four rebounds in their 64-63 victory. NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham presented the MVP award to House.

A day after that game, the Dragons earned a 74-64 win over Veritas. Henry led AZ Compass Prep with 23 points and seven rebounds to score their 20th win in 21 games. The four-star small forward converted eight of 11 attempts, including a perfect 4-for-4 from the three-point line.

Throughout their 10-game winning streak, the Dragons defeated prominent high school basketball teams such as Long Island Lutheran, CIA-Bella Vista, and Layton Christian Academy. For the remainder of their schedule, AZ Compass Prep will face Wasatch Academy on February 21 and Dream City Christian National on the 27th.

Regardless of how those games turn out, the Dragons already have a better record than their 19-8 finish last year.

How to Follow Arizona High School Basketball

