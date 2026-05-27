Bakari Guice steps down as Richwood (La.) football coach

After three seasons at the helm of the Monroe (La.) Richwood football program, Rams’ head coach Bakari Guice has decided it’s time to step away from the sidelines.

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Guice posted on his personal Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that he’s stepping away from Richwood, spending fives years with the Rams overall. In his first two years, Guice was the team’s defensive coordinator (2021-2022) and head coach for the latter three (2023-2025).

After 5 seasons, the time has come for me to step away from Richwood High School. I want to sincerely thank Richwood for the opportunity to serve and grow—2 years as Defensive Coordinator and the last 3 years as Head Football Coach.

This decision was not an easy one, and it came with a lot of thought, prayer, and reflection. Coaching these young men, working alongside dedicated staff, and being part of this community has meant more to me than words can express. The relationships, lessons, challenges, and memories will always stay with me.

To the players, coaches, administration, parents, and supporters—thank you for believing in me, supporting our program, and allowing me to be a part of something special. While choosing to step away was difficult, I believe this decision is what’s best for me at this time.

Richwood will always hold a special place in my heart, and I’ll forever be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything

Over the span of the three years as the Rams’ head coach, Guice compiled an overall record of 11-20. Guice went 5-6 in his first season before a winless campaign in 2024 before last year’s 6-5 winning mark.

Guice has coached on the collegiate football level at West Monroe, Georgia and University of Louisiana at Monroe.

The Rams ended this past season with a 6-5 record and finishing at No. 144 in the final 2025 Louisiana High School Football Massey Rankings

More about Richwood High School

Richwood High School, located in Monroe, Louisiana, is part of the Ouachita Parish School System and serves students in grades 8-12. The school offers a comprehensive curriculum including core subjects, career and technical education, and fine arts. Richwood provides students with robust athletic opportunities, including basketball, football, soccer, softball, volleyball, wrestling, and more. The school emphasizes both academic excellence and athletic participation, fostering well-rounded student development.