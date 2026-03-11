Baker County (Fla.) reveals 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Baker County Senior High School (Fla.) became the next program out of the state of Florida to release their 2026 slate of games as the Wildcats are perennially one of the northern region’s better teams. The Wildcats remain apart of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) for the 2026 campaign, but have a difficult slate of games, including against the likes of Bradford, Tallahassee Godby and Fort White, respectively.

2026 Wildcat Football Schedule🏈 pic.twitter.com/Ku36mv2Ihh — Baker County High School Athletics (@bchswildcats) March 9, 2026

Jamie Rodgers takes over as head coach for Brock Canaday, who lasted one season leading the Wildcats to a 4-7 record and reaching the Class 3A playoffs. The Wildcats finishing below .500 in 2025 was the first time they had done so since 2014, when the team also finished 4-7, according to MaxPreps.

The former Bradford head coach returns to Baker County where he once led the Wildcats to the Class 5A state championship game back in 2017, with the team going 13-2 that season and falling to Plantation American Heritage in the final.

The full Baker County 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Aug. 14 – Dunnellon – Preseason

Aug. 21 – at Clay

Aug. 28 – Bradford

Sep. 4 – Baldwin

Sep. 11 – at Yulee

Sep. 18 – at Palatka

Sep. 25 – at Amos P. Godby

Oct. 9 – at Suwannee

Oct. 16 – Fort White

Oct. 23 – Wakulla

Oct. 30 – Orange Park

The Wildcats went 4-7 last season and finished No. 182, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

