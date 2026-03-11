Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, a former North Carolina high school boys basketball recruit, on Tuesday night made NBA history by scoring the second-most points ever. Adebayo surpassed the late Kobe Bryant’s 81-point output, with 83 points against the Washington Wizards, finishing 17 short of Wilt Chamberlain’s all-time mark of 100.

Before Adebayo became only the third NBA player to have ever scored 80 or more points in a game, the center starred on the North Carolina high school boys basketball circuit on the public and private levels at Northside and High Point Christian Academy, respectively.

The 6-foot-9 center played his first three seasons of high school boys hoops with the Panthers, averaging a 32.2 points and 18 rebounds in his junior campaign at Northside. Adebayo then transferred over to High Point Christian Academy for his senior season, averaging 18.9 points, 13 rebounds and being named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

Adebayo after the 2015-2016 high school season left for the University of Kentucky for one year, averaging 13 points, eight boards before entering the 2017 NBA Draft and then being selected as the No. 14 overall pick by the Heat.

“No, you can never tell when a kid in high school if he would ever be capable of having that kind of night,” Rivals Senior National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw said of Adebayo. “He was one of the top guys from start to finish (during high school). He was the same size when he entered Kentucky and left (for the NBA). When it comes to that kind of stuff, you could see he had some special stuff about him. He was always bigger and better than everyone, but he also moved better than everyone else. But a lot of his production came around the basket and finishing at the rim. He’s now added to his game and can hit the jump shots, 3-pointers. He was always that was at the top of his class and is showing even to this day that he’s still adding to his arsenal.”

High Point Christian Academy is currently 4-17 and is ranked as the the No. 188 team, according to the latest North Carolina 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings, with Northside checking in at 393 with a 19-1 mark.

More about High Point Christian Academy

High Point Christian Academy (HPCA) is a private, Christian college-preparatory school in High Point, NC, serving preschool through 12th grade students. Established in 1996, HPCA emphasizes academic excellence and offers a range of extracurriculars, including a strong athletics program. With 900 students enrolled, HPCA provides a nurturing environment that promotes both spiritual and academic growth. The school competes in various sports such as basketball, football, and soccer, as part of the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference.

How to Follow North Carolina High School Boys Basketball

For North Carolina high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Tar Heel State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state of North Carolina.