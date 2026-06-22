Basketball powerhouse Putnam Science Academy (Conn.) closing down

Prep basketball powerhouse, Putnam Science Academy (Conn.) is closing down according to recent reports. Over the last number of years, the Prep school has been one of the most dominant forces on the scene, winning five of the last seven Prep National Championship tournaments.

Over the last couple of years, the Prep school has produced a number of top D1 talent. Included in that is Hamidou Diallo. The first Mustang to ever be selected in the NBA Draft, Diallo was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, ranking 19th nationally according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

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“Putnam Science Academy is facing mounting financial problems, with millions in debt, federal liens and an investigation into unpaid wages. The federal government has filed numerous liens against the school totaling about $1.6 million. Properties are in foreclosure, and as of November 2025, the school lost its accreditation.” WFSB announced.

Following the local news report, a post on WINY radio’s social media announced that the school would be closing. Attached was a reported statement from the president of the private school, Tieqiang Ding. No mention of varsity programs was made, with the main concern being the wages of staff.

Led by Putnam native Tom Espinosa as head coach last season, the prep school captured its fifth national prep title with a victory over Oakdale St. Thomas More (Conn.). Mostly consisting of post-grad students, the Mustangs overcame Geneva Spire Academy (Ohio.) on their way to the national championship.

“Mostly they are guys who come in and play a one-and-done postgrad year, and then they leave for college. We get a little bit of two-year players, and then once in a blue moon you will have a kid for three, but 80% of the time it is one-and-done.” The Mustangs head coach revealed in an interview with CTInsider.

Last year, the Mustangs were led by four-star Oklahoma State recruit Ben Ahmed, the No. 74 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Their national championship success earned them an invite to the Overtime Elite circuit.

“We also want to send kids to the highest level of college and the highest level of professional basketball. To be able to say we are in the best high school basketball league in the world is something special that can help everything.” Espinosa also revealed to CT Insider.

Following the announcement that the school will be permanently shutting down, these plans are most likely in the water. After it was announced that Putnam Science Academy will no longer be operating as a school or retaining employees, Espinosa and his remaining varsity athletes will have to find new schools to coach and play for.