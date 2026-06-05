Battle Ground Academy-St. Michael Catholic football matchup to be nationally televised

Another primetime high school football matchup will be televised live on the ESPN network for the start of the 2026 season.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Rivals has confirmed through multiple sources that Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy and Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic will square off in a nationally televised high school football showdown on the ESPN network with kickoff slated for 1:30 p.m. Central Time. 247’s Tom Loy was first to report the matchup.

It was just last week that the Georgia high school football heavyweight showdown between GHSA Class 6A state champion Buford and Class 5A finalist Gainesville was announced will be televised on ESPN.

This wouldn’t be the first time St. Michael Catholic has been featured on ESPN as the Cardinals faced Jackson last year in October in a regular season matchup. The 2025 contest between the Aggies and Cardinals was apart of the ESPN SC Next Showcase.

The future NFL Hall of Famer Philip Rivers completed his fifth season as the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic, with the Cardinals’ 2025 campaign ending in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state semifinals, losing to eventual champion Jackson, 44-23.

The Cardinals finished the last season with a 13-1 record and Rivers’ son, Gunner, returning for his senior campaign may have played a major factor in the decision. Last season, the younger Rivers ended up completed 237 of 343 passes for 3,176 yards, 46 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Rivers’ best game this season was in a 49-7 win over Orange Beach, completing 16 of 18 passes for 271 yards and four scores.

Battle Ground Academy finished the 2026 campaign with 13-1 record and won the TSSAA Division II-AA state championship, defeating Franklin Road Academy, 61-27. The Wildcats return a star studded cast of players, including 2028 four-star wide receiver Maximus Curry and 2028 three-star safety Jeisun Thompson.

St. Michael Catholic ended last season as the No. 30 ranked team in the state, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about St. Michael Catholic High School

St. Michael Catholic High School, established in 2016 in Fairhope, AL, is a private Roman Catholic institution aiming to develop scholars, leaders, and disciples of Jesus Christ. With a diverse curriculum that includes Advanced Placement courses, it supports a variety of extracurricular activities. The school competes in the AHSAA at the 4A level, offering sports like football, basketball, and soccer. Notably, it has achieved success in cross country and cheerleading, fostering a strong athletic spirit within its community​.

More about Battle Ground Academy

Battle Ground Academy (BGA), located in Franklin, Tennessee, is a historic college-preparatory school founded in 1889. Serving students from kindergarten through grade 12, BGA emphasizes academic excellence, character development, and leadership skills within a close-knit and supportive community. Known for its rigorous academic programs and diverse extracurricular opportunities, including competitive athletics, BGA fosters intellectual curiosity, resilience, and a commitment to service among its students, preparing them for college and lifelong success.