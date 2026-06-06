Baylor School (Tenn.) becomes base camp for Spain 2026 World Cup squad

Chattanooga Baylor School (Tenn.)’s facilities earned numerous praises on social media today, serving as the basecamp for the Spain 2026 World Cup squad. Four elite private schools are currently being used as base camps for teams in the buildup to the tournament.

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Spain, one of the tournament’s favorites, is hosting an open training session at the ground today. Currently ranked second in the world by FIFA, the defending European champions kick off their World Cup campaign a week from Monday against Cape Verde.

“Doesn’t get much nicer than the Spain national team’s training ground for the FIFA World Cup Team will be on the Baylor School campus at 5 and out on the field at 6 ET for training. They were already on campus this morning at 11 to check out all the facilities.” Times Free Press writer Patrick MacCoon shared on social media.

The Times writer has also shared the entire process throughout the week, including the national team’s arrival in Chattanooga, with World Cup stars like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams being spotted in Tennessee.

Baylor School is also not the only high school being used as a basecamp for World Cup squads. Alexandria Episcopal (Va.), San Diego Jewish Academy (Calif.), and Martinsville The Pingry School (N.J.) are all hosting Croatia, Switzerland, and Morocco, respectively.

“A lot of countries came in and looked, and there was a lot of interest. But when Spain wanted to be here, that narrowed it down quickly.” Baylor’s head of school, Chris Angel, revealed in an interview with Front Office Sports.

The hosts of the European champions, the Red Raiders, had a wildly successful season in 2025. Finishing the season as the TSSAA’s Division II-AAA state champions after a 28-24 victory over Brentwood Academy (Tenn.). They also finished the season ranked No. 1 in the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

Additionally, their roster boasts some of the best prospects in the country. With four-star class of 2027 quarterback talent Keegan Croucher, who has committed to Ole Miss, as well as a four-star class of 2028 wide receiver Antwaun Adams, who also has an offer from the Rebels.

Following their wildly successful 2025 season, Rivals has already predicted the Red Raiders to go 10-0 next season and defend their TSSAA Division II-AAA state crown.

Before their preseason scrimmage against one of the top-ranked sides in the nation, Buford (Ga.), on August 7, their facilities will continue to be utilized by the Spanish national team for the duration of the 2026 World Cup group stage.