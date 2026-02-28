Baylor School (TN) announces 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Tennessee, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The Baylor School (TN) announced via social media on Friday their official 2026 high school football schedule, which features opponents from five different states. The Red Raiders came away winning the TSSAA’s Division II-AAA state championship in a hard fought 26-24 victory over Brentwood Academy and with the way Baylor School setup their schedule, a rematch is how they will start off this upcoming fall.

Tennessee’s top-ranked high school football team will take on teams from Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. An always highly anticipated matchup with Chattanooga rival McCallie School is scheduled for Oct. 2 at home.

There’s no shortage of talent, either, when it comes to what Baylor School has back in the cupboard as they bring back four-star running back David Gabriel Georges and 2028 four-star EDGE Braxton Rein. With expectations always high at Baylor School, this 2026 season is no different for the Red Raiders as the schedule will help them test their mettle.

The full Baylor School 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times TBA.

Aug. 20 – Brentwood Academy

Aug. 28 – Louden Academy (Va.)

Sep. 4 – at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School

Sep. 11 – at Trinity (Ky.)

Sep. 18 – Christ Presbyterian Academy

Sep. 25 – Montgomery Bell Academy

Oct. 2 – McCallie

Oct. 16 – Legacy School of Sports Sciences (TX)

Oct. 23 – at Ensworth

Oct. 30 – at Knoxville Catholic

The Red Raiders ended this past season with a 12-0 record and finishing ranked No. 1 in the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

