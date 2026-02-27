Baylor School (TN) to receive gear from Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gifted 15 high school football programs across the country his personal “Gladiator” brand uniforms, gear for the 2025 campaign. Now the 3-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is beginning to select more national high school brands to rock his gear for 2026.

On Friday afternoon, the Baylor School (TN) announced that they have been selected as Tennessee’s lone high school that will partner with Adidas and wear Mahomes’ “Gladiator” brand uniforms/gear for 2026 as part of a multi-year deal.

Baylor is thrilled to announce that they have been selected as Tennessee’s only Patrick Mahomes “Gladiator” high school for 2026 as part of a new multi-year partnership with adidas, beginning July 1, 2026!

“Representing the Adidas brand within the Patrick Mahomes Gladiator family further distinguishes Baylor on a national stage,” Baylor Head of School’s Chris Angel said in a statement. “they have built strong partnerships across professional, collegiate, and high school athletics, and we are proud to be included among them.”

The full list of the 15 schools Patrick Mahomes gifted uniforms, gear to in 2025 can be found below:

Whitehouse High School (Whitehouse, Texas)

Northwestern Senior High (Miami, Florida)

Broken Arrow High (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Grayson High (Loganville, Georgia)

Cass Technical (Detroit, Michigan)

Detroit Catholic Central (Livonia, Michigan)

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida)

Inglewood High (Inglewood, California)

Orange Lutheran (Orange, California)

Longview High (Longview, Texas)

Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Servite High (Anaheim, California)

Central Senior High (Miami, Florida)

Liberty North High (Liberty, Missouri)

Lincoln High School (San Diego, California)

The Red Raiders ended this past season with a 12-0 record and finishing ranked No. 1 in the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Baylor School

Baylor School, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a prestigious private school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and rich extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Baylor’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future success.

