Beechwood (Ky.) football announces return of 8-time state champion head coach

A legendary Kentucky high school football head coach is returning to the sidelines for the 2026 season, according to a social media announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Ft Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood High School announced that current head coach Jay Volker is stepping away, with the program moving to re-hire Noel Rash, a 8-time state champion, as the Tigers’ next lead man. Rash won 200 games during his 17-year first tenure as Beechwood’s head coach.

Beechwood High School would like to share an important announcement regarding the Beechwood Tigers Football program. Coach Jay Volker recently accepted a teaching position in Ohio to be closer to his family. With that said, he aimed to continue his role as Beechwood head football coach to maintain continuity this late in the year since football workouts begin June 1st. We are fortunate to have Coach Volker continue to model such professionalism and dedication to the program.

Beechwood Administration and Beechwood Athletics have been in discussions with Coach Volker about the vision and future of Beechwood Football. In that lengthy collaboration, we have all agreed to move forward with recommending the appointment of Mr. Noel Rash as the next coach of Beechwood Football.

Good afternoon,



Beechwood High School would like to share an important announcement regarding the Beechwood Tigers Football program. Coach Jay Volker recently accepted a teaching position in Ohio to be closer to his family. With that said, he aimed to continue his role as… pic.twitter.com/vJVGfaohKD — Beechwood Tigers (@beechwood_tiger) May 19, 2026

Nash will arrive to a program that has plenty of talent left in the cupboard, with Wake Forest three-star quarterback commit Emmett Queen and four-star wide receiver Tyler Fryman both returning to the team for 2026.

In 2025, Beechwood posted a 11-2 record and ranked as the No. 29 program in the state, according to the final Kentucky High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Beechwood High School

Beechwood High School, located in Fort Mitchell, KY, is known for its strong academic and athletic programs. The school has a rich history in athletics, particularly in football, where the Beechwood Tigers have won multiple state championships. The school’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its diverse sports offerings, including basketball, baseball, track and field, and more. The Beechwood Tigers are a dominant force in Kentucky high school sports.

For Kentucky high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Bluegrass State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Kentucky high school football excitement across the state.