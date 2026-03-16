Bella Vista Prep defeats AZ Compass Prep to win Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference championship

Bella Vista Prep captured the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Scholastic Championship by defeating AZ Compass Prep in an all-Arizona showdown 69-65.

Miles Sadler, the fourth-best point guard prospect from the Class of 2026, led the way with 24 points in 29 minutes. The West Virginia commit added seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and four three-point conversions.

Sadler received support from Liam Mitakaro, who added 16 points, while Amadou Seini finished with a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) and two blocks. Bella Vista shot 52 percent from the field, including seven three-point conversions. The Bears also received 19 points from the bench and 32 points from the paint.

The Bears defeated powerhouse teams such as Long Island Lutheran, Montverde Academy, and SPIRE Academy to set up the clash with AZ Compass Prep. By winning the Nike EYBL Scholastic Championship, Bella Vista earned an automatic slot to the Chipotle Nationals next month.

Meanwhile, the Dragons put up a good fight despite fielding only seven players. Kaden House, the fifth-best prospect among Arizona high school basketball seniors, led the way with 23 points, five rebounds, three assists, and four steals. DeMarcus Henry, the No. 11 prospect from the Class of 2026, chipped in 21 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks.

AZ Compass Prep held on to the end despite shooting only 37 percent from the field. As a consolation, the Dragons had fewer turnovers (8) than the Bears (16). However, the team didn’t get much production from anyone outside Henry and House in this Nike EYBL showdown.

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