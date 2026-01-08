Ben Caudill steps down as football HC of Stewarts Creek (TN)

After six seasons leading Stewarts Creek (Tenn.) football program, Ben Caudill has decided to step away from roaming the Redhawks’ sideline.

According to a report by the Daily News Journal, Caudill informed Stewarts Creek that he was stepping down as the head football coach of the Redhawks. In six seasons running the Redhawks’ football program, Caudill went 38-30.

“It has been a true honor to serve as the leader of Stewarts Creek football the last six years,” Caudill said in the report about his resignation. “I arrived at this difficult decision after a tremendous amount of prayer, and prioritizing what is best for my family. I am very thankful for (Stewarts Creek principal) Dr. (Clark) Harrell and his belief in me and unwavering support at all times.”

Of the six seasons that Caudill led Stewarts Creek, the past 2025 campaign was the toughest for the program as the Redhawks finished 4-6.

The best record Caudill had leading Stewarts Creek was in 2023 as the Redhawks finished with a 11-2 record and reached the third round of the TSSAA Class 6A, Division II playoffs.

More about Stewarts Creek High School

Stewarts Creek High School (SCHS), located in Smyrna, Tennessee, serves a diverse student body and is known for its vibrant athletics and academic programs. Represented by the Redhawks mascot, SCHS promotes school spirit and community through competitive sports, particularly excelling in football and basketball under the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA). The school’s primary colors are red (#C8102E) and black (#000000), fostering a strong school identity. SCHS is dedicated to preparing students for college and career success while emphasizing teamwork and leadership.

