Ben Davis (IN) tabs Brett Cooper as head football coach

Ben Davis (IN) is looking to bounce back from its worst season in nearly a decade and on Monday decided who would be the man to lead the football program back on its feet.

According to a press release by Wayne Township School Board, Brett Cooper has been approved to become the next head football coach at Ben Davis. The Giants are perennially one of the top football programs in the Hoosier State, but fell to a disappointing 3-7 last fall.

“My family and I are excited about the opportunity to become the next head football coach at Ben Davis High School,” Cooper said in the press release. “The tradition that is Ben Davis brings forth a level of expectation that is unmatched throughout the state of Indiana. It is an honor to now be part of a long line of legendary coaches at BD, and I am confident we will continue to build that legacy. We can’t wait to meet the team and get to work.”

The Giants last season started the season 1-6 before finishing 2-1 in the final three games. Ben Davis is expected to bring back talent in the defensive secondary, including 2027 cornerback prospects Keontay Toomer and Marcus Powe.

Cooper is coming off a 2025 season where he led Bloomington North to a 7-4 record and has also had head coaching stops at Perry Meridian (2020-2025) and Indian Creek (2017-2019), according to the release.

Last season was the first 3-7 season Ben Davis has had since 2018 and the Giants ended up finishing as the state’s No. 24 ranked team, according to the final Indiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

