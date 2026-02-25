Beverly Hills (Calif.) football hires Jeff Bailey as head coach

Jeff Bailey has been leading one of California’s top high school football programs at Yorba Linda High School for nearly 30 years, winning 179 games along the way with 18 postseason appearances and 11 CIF league titles.

Now one of the Golden State’s most successful head coaches is taking on a new challenge at a school that hasn’t experienced a winning season since 2010.

At a Beverly Hills High School board meeting on Tuesday night, Bailey was approved to become the next head football coach at Beverly Hills (Calif.). The Normans have fallen on hard times in the last 15 years, going through five winless seasons and the last time they finished above the .500 mark was in 2010 with a 6-5 record.

“When a student puts on a jersey, its more than a uniform. It’s a responsibility. You’re not just representing yourself. You’re representing your teammates, your family, your school and most of all, your community,” Bailey said in a video presented at the board meeting. “I know how that feels like. I grew up loving the game. I earned a chance to play football at UCLA. Football taught me lessons that carried me far beyond the field. How to prepare. How to lead. How to respond when things get hard. Those lessons shaped the way I coach.”

Spent more than 30 years building a program. I’ve been fortunate to win 179 games, 18 playoff appearances, 11 league championships and four CIF titles, but here’s what I’ve learned: Winning is never the starting point. Starts with discipline, because winning isn’t something you hope for. It’s something you prepare for. When discipline becomes your habit, winning becomes the standard. That’s why I’m here. I’m honored to step into the role of head football coach and director of strength and conditioning at Beverly Hills High School and the entire district.”

Beverly Hills will now look to begin a turnaround under the watch of Bailey, who oversaw a lot of winning during his time as the head coach at Yorba Linda, which finished No. 40 in last year’s California High School Football Massey Rankings.

Since 2020, Bailey has compiled an overall record of 58-11 and guided the Mustangs to 13 winning campaigns since 2010, with only three seasons finishing below the .500 mark.

The Normans ended this past season ranked No. 979 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

