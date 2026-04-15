Bill Belton tabbed as next St. Augustine Prep (NJ) football coach

St. Augustine Prep (NJ) football made a blockbuster hiring official on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement released by the school via social media, Winslow Township (NJ) head coach Bill Belton has been tabbed as the Hermits’ lead man of the football program. Belton has led Winslow Township to back-to-back NJSIAA Public Group 4 state championships.

“Coach Belton embodies the values of St. Augustine Prep,” St. Augustine Prep athletic director Mike Rizzo said in a statement about Belton’s hiring. “His understanding of the game, combined with his dedication to mentoring young men, makes him the right leader for our program moving forward.”

Belton takes over for Phil Lancetta, who last month the program parted ways with. Lancetta led St. Augustine Prep for nine seasons, where he had compiled an overall record of 59-34 during the stretch from 2017 to 2025. Just this past season he had led the team to a 6-4 record, playing in the NJSIAA’s Non-Public Group A, one of the country’s toughest classifications.

St. Augustine Prep had shown the ability to play up against some of the state’s best programs, with narrow losses coming up against state champion Winslow Township (19-6 loss), Millville (28-21 loss), Holy Spirit (28-27 loss) and in the postseason versus St. Peter’s Prep (31-17 loss).

Belton has found plenty of success coaching at his alma mater the last four years as he compiled a 42-9 record, winning three straight sectional titles along with the consecutive state championships. In a move that will shakeup the non-public end of high school football in New Jersey, Belton instantly makes St. Augustine Prep a team to watch for heading into 2026.

The Hermits ended this past season finishing at No. 12 in the final 2025 New Jersey high school football rankings.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Garden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New Jersey high school football excitement across the state.