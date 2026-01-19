Bill Stewart expected to be named HFC at Rome (Ga.)

According to a report by ITG Next Georgia’s Phil Jones, Rome (Ga.) looks to have found who will be set to succeed former head football coach John Reid.

Per the report, former North Gwinnett head coach Bill Stewart is expected to be named the next head coach of the Wolves, which reached Georgia’s Class 5A state semifinals in 2025. Stewart’s hiring is pending a Rome City Schools Board of Education final approval and vote, per the ITG Next report. Fired Football Coaches of Georgia on X, posted last week that Stewart is expected to be hired at Rome.

Stewart was most recently the defensive coordinator at Rabun County in 2025, but the two years prior to that was a defensive assistant at Georgia Tech. During his time as a head coach at North Gwinnett, Stewart led the program to multiple region championships and compiled a 60-19 overall record, including leading the Bulldogs to a state title in. 2017.

What stood out about the Rome job to many around the state of Georgia and nationally was the pay for the position as of the 2024 season, Reid’s salary was set at $188,457.

Reid is a coaching legend in Georgia as the Wolves’ lead man collected his 250th win during the 2025 season. That was something Reid did a lot of during his time at Rome, with the head coach compiling 253 victories, multiple regional titles and four state championships.

Rome wasn’t the only stop for Reid along the way during his illustrious career as the longtime high school football staple also coached at Alcoa (TN), East Paulding and Tift County, respectively.

The Wolves ended the 2025 Georgia high school football season with a record of 11-3, reaching the Class 5A state semis before falling to state finalist Gainesville, 37-6.

Rome ended the 2025 season as the state’s No. 14th ranked team, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

