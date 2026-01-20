Bill Stewart not approved as next Rome (Ga.) head football coach

It looks like former North Gwinnett head coach Bill Stewart will not be named the next head coach of the Rome Wolves (Ga.) after all.

According to a report by SCORE Atlanta, Stewart’s hiring as Rome’s next head football coach was not approved by the Floyd County Board of Education. The Wolves, which reached Georgia’s Class 5A state semifinals in 2025, will continue onwards in their search for a new head football coach.

Stewart was most recently the defensive coordinator at Rabun County in 2025, but the two years prior to that was a defensive assistant at Georgia Tech. During his time as a head coach at North Gwinnett, Stewart led the program to multiple region championships and compiled a 60-19 overall record, including leading the Bulldogs to a state title in. 2017.

What has stood out about the Rome job to many around the state of Georgia and nationally was the pay for the head coaching position as of the 2024 season, Reid’s salary was set at $188,457.

The Wolves ended the 2025 Georgia high school football season with a record of 11-3, reaching the Class 5A state semis before falling to state finalist Gainesville, 37-6.

Rome ended the 2025 season as the state’s No. 14th ranked team, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

