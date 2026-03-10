Bill to repeal high school sports one-time transfer rule headed to West Virginia senate floor

Almost three years have passed since the West Virginia state legislature passed into law a one-time transfer exception for high school athletes in the state.

The ensuing fallout has infuriated coaches, administrators and even some parents, and the backlash has reached the state’s senate chambers. On Tuesday, House Bill 4425 — which would repeal the one-time exception and hand transfer oversight back to the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission — passed the Senate Education Committee and will now head to the floor for a vote.

“Every rule we have has been put in place either by our schools, by the state Department of Education, or in this case, a unique one, by the state legislature, so that’s why we’re asking for this one to be repealed so we can address it, and we want to address it aggressively as quick as we can with our membership and try to create some stability back in it,” WVSSAC Executive Director Wayne Ryan said, according to a report from WVMetroNews.com.

Coaches from around the state have voiced their frustration with the transfer rule, looking to prove their case by citing data that win margins have increased since its passage.

According to Ryan, the state had 303 games shortened last year in high school football and had to adjust “mercy rules” in multiple other sports.

Other states have passed new transfer rules this year

Only a few days remain in the state’s legislative session though, so it now goes to the floor with urgency to get it passed and allow the the WVSSAC Board of Controls to create a new policy.

Last month, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed similar legislation allowing Tennessee student athletes to transfer schools one time without losing a year of eligibility — as long as the move isn’t for athletic reasons. According to Tennessee’s high school athletics governing body, if an athlete transfers during the school year, a student will be ineligible unless the TSSAA approves their hardship application.

However, similar to West Virginia, many coaches and administrators around the state are wary of what foreseen and unforeseen issues could arise.

