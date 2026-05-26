Billy Rudd steps down as Meadowbrook (Va.) head football coach

Richmond (Va.) Meadowbrook alum Billy Rudd has decided to step away as head football coach and already has a new landing spot for the 2026 season, according to a report.

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Rudd announced himself on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s stepping away after three years as the Monarchs’ head football coach. CBS 6’s Sean Robertson reported on Tuesday that Rudd will be heading to Matoaca to become the program’s next head football coach.

“I want to sincerely thank the program, school, and for the opportunity to lead the Meadowbrook football program over the last 3 years,” Rudd said in his social media post. “It has been truly an honor to work with our amazing student-athletes, staff, and community. I am proud of the relationships we have built and the progress we have made in developing a program that once built me as a young man.”

This decision was not made lightly, as Meadowbrook holds a very special place for me and my family. I am forever grateful for the support from administration, faculty, and the community throughout my time here. I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will do everything I can to support the program during this process.”

Rudd, who was a member of Meadowbrook’s 2004 state championship team, returned to his alma mater and led the program to its first winning season last year (6-4 record) since the 2013 campaign. Overall, Rudd finishes his time at Meadowbrook with a 12-18 record.

The Monarchs ended this past season with a 6-4 record and finishing at No. 128 in the recent Virginia High School Football Massey Rankings.

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