Bishop Gorman, Columbus (Fla.) to play in Broward County Classic

The Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase begins the announcement of the eight games for the 2026 slate and Monday night’s first one is a doozy.

The fifth annual classic will feature nationally ranked Bishop Gorman (Nev.), which finished No. 5 according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings, taking on a revamped Miami Columbus High School (Fla.) football program in August.

The matchup between the Gaels and Explorers is the first of over a dozen that will be announced on a nightly basis, per Broward County Classic founder/organizer Kevin Perry.

Columbus head coach Dave Dunn, with numerous transfers coming to the Explorers this off-season, are now looking more and more like an early favorite in Florida’s Class 6A classification. Last season, the Explorers finished with a 4-8 record and ranked No. 98, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

The Gaels, the No. 1 ranked team in the final 2025 Nevada High School Football Massey Rankings, played a national schedule this past regular season that featured five opponents outside of the state of Nevada. Bishop Gorman had played No. 21 Mater Dei, No. 7 Santa Margarita Catholic (CIF Open Division champion), Lone Peak (UT), Kahuku (HI) and East St. Louis (Ill.).

In the eight games Bishop Gorman has played against Nevada-based opponents, the Gaels out-scored them by a combined 355-13. The Gaels ended up defeating Arbor View, 44-7, for the NIAA’s Open Division state championship.

Last year’s Broward County Classic included the likes of national high school football powers like Mater Dei, St. Frances Academy (Md.), St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) and Corner Canyon (UT), respectively.

More about Columbus High School

Columbus High School, located in Miami, Florida, is recognized for its strong commitment to academic excellence, community service, and athletic achievement. Serving a diverse and vibrant student population, Columbus High School offers a comprehensive educational experience that prepares students for college, careers, and leadership roles in society.

