Bishop Gorman (Nev.) football reveals 2026 schedule

High school football schedules around the country are being released, with some of the nation’s most elite high school football programs producing some top end slates. Next up out of the Silver State of Nevada is the Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Gaels, which recently released their 2026 schedule on Thursday afternoon.

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Bishop Gorman, the No. 1 ranked team in the final 2025 Nevada High School Football Massey Rankings, played a national schedule this past regular season that featured five opponents outside of the state of Nevada. Bishop Gorman had played No. 21 Mater Dei, No. 7 Santa Margarita Catholic (CIF Open Division champion), Lone Peak (UT), Kahuku (HI) and East St. Louis (Ill.).

In the eight games Bishop Gorman has played against Nevada-based opponents, the Gaels out-scored them by a combined 355-13. The Gaels ended up soundly defeating Arbor View, 44-7, for the NIAA’s Open Division state championship.

The fifth annual Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase will feature nationally ranked Gaels, which finished No. 5 according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings, taking on a revamped Miami Columbus High School (Fla.) football program on August 29, in a game that will be televised by ESPN.

The full Bishop Gorman 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – North Las Vegas (Nev.) Somerset Academy Losee

Aug. 21 – at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Aug. 29 – at Miami (Fla.) Columbus – Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase

Sep. 4 – at American Fork (UT) Lone Peak

Sep. 18 – at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Sep. 25 – Las Vegas (Nev.) Faith Lutheran

Oct. 9 – Henderson (Nev.) Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon

Oct. 16 – Henderson (Nev.) Sports Leadership & Management

Oct. 30 – Las Vegas (Nev.) Mater Academy East Las Vegas

Nov. 6 – North Las Vegas (Nev.) CIVICA Academy of Nevada

TBD – Overtime Nationals

More about Bishop Gorman High School

“Bishop Gorman High School was founded in 1954 by the Clerics of St. Viator and moved to a new campus in 2007. With an enrollment of about 1500 students, Bishop Gorman is the oldest Catholic High School in Southern Nevada. Bishop Gorman is the home of the Gaels and has a rich tradition of athletic excellence with over 100 State Championships in our 65+ year history. The Class of 2023 also had 47 seniors receiving athletic scholarships to play at the college level.”