Bishop Hendricken (RI) football to play teams from four different states in 2026

High school football in the New England region of the country isn’t like states in the Southeast or out in California where you have a spring ball period, so the only news flowing out is regarding coaching changes and schedule releases.

On Wednesday, one of the region’s top high school football programs revealed who they will be playing for the upcoming 2026 campaign, with defending Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) state champ Bishop Hendricken putting out their schedule. The Hawks went 7-3 and edged out La Salle Academy for the crown, but will put themselves through a bit of a gauntlet this fall and play teams from four different states.

Keith Croft is the longtime head coach of the Rhode Island program, continuing to put the Hawks through a rigorous regular season schedule and it paid dividends this last fall. Though the club lost games to out-of-state opponents like Central Catholic (Mass.), Killingly (Conn.) and in-state foe La Salle Academy, Croft was still able to guide the team back to a 19th state championship.

The full Bishop Hendricken 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official dates/times to be announced.

Aug. 28 — Xaverian Brothers (Mass.) – Joint practice

Sep. 4 — Chaminade (NY)

Sep. 11 — Daniel Hand (Conn.)

Sep. 18 — at Cranston West

Sep. 25 — Central Catholic (Mass.)

Oct. 2 — at Norwich Free Academy (Conn.)

Oct. 9 — La Salle Academy

Oct. 16 — at St Raphael Academy

Oct. 30 — Portsmouth

Bishop Hendricken is coming off winning a RIIL state championship under Croft and finished the 2025 season as the No. 1 ranked team, according to the Rhode Island 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

