Bishop Ireton (VA) football announces new head coach

Alexandria (VA) Bishop Ireton High School announced the hiring of a new head football coach on Wednesday in alumnus Milton Powell, who announced his appointment via social media. Powell will also be the school’s athletic director as well.

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“I am honored and excited to return to Bishop Ireton to lead its athletics programs and football team,” Powell said in a press release by the school. “Bishop Ireton is an outstanding institution and a special community that has had a tremendous impact on my personal and professional growth. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside our coaches, student-athletes and families as we continue to build upon the strong tradition of excellence. at Bishop Ireton.”

I am honored to be Bishop Ireton’s next Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. Thank you to all of the Family, Student-Athletes, Coaches, and Friends who have supported me along the way. ✌🏾Peace be di Journey pic.twitter.com/JDJGxLnfO7 — MP (@CoachPowell2121) May 13, 2026

Bishop Ireton looks to Powell to help reverse the fortunes of a football program that has only one winning record in the last decade coming in 2023 when the Cardinals went 7-4. Powell will have to overcome the loss of around 20 seniors graduating in his rebuild of the team this fall.

The Cardinals this past 2025 season finished with a 2-8 record and as the No. 212 in the state, according to the final Virginia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Bishop Ireton High School

Bishop Ireton High School, located in historic Alexandria, Virginia, is a private Catholic college preparatory school serving students in grades 9–12. Guided by the teachings of St. Francis de Sales, Bishop Ireton fosters academic excellence, faith formation, and leadership development. The school offers a strong curriculum, a vibrant athletics program, and numerous extracurricular opportunities, all within a caring, faith-centered community.

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