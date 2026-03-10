Bishop McNamara girls basketball team welcomes Laila Perry

The Bishop McNamara girls’ basketball team can continue its dominance by signing Laila Perry, one of the most talented middle school players in the nation.

As posted on X, Perry’s account, which is controlled by her parents, stated, “I’m blessed and excited to officially announce that I’ve committed to Bishop McNamara High School — the #1 nationally ranked girls’ basketball team in the country and the WCAC Champs. Grateful for my family, coaches, and everyone who believes in me. IT’S TIME TO GO TO WORK.”

On Instagram, Devin Harley posted photos of Perry wearing the Bishop McNamara uniform while posing in the locker room. A portion of his caption reads, “A major addition to an already elite squad—get ready, because something special is brewing!”

During her three seasons at Thomas G. Pullen Middle School, Perry led the team to a 35-1 record and two Prince George County Public School championships.

She will be joining a team that finished second in the Rivals Composite Ranking and fifth in the Massey Ratings. The Mustangs completed the 2025-26 season with a 29-3 record, with victories against other powerhouse squads like Archbishop Mitty, Long Island Lutheran, and Ontario Christian, among others.

Perry will join a stacked Bishop McNamara girls basketball team that won back-to-back Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships after defeating Bishop Ireton 59-45. The Mustangs also played in the Maryland Private School state championship game but lost to Bullis School. Laila Perry will take the court with exceptional players like Qandace Samuels (ranked 15th among Class of 2027 prospects), Nyair McCoy, and Jaylah King.

