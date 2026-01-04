Bishop Montgomery (Calif.) announces over 70 applicants for HC football position

The Bishop Montgomery Knights (Calif.) posted about their vacant head football position in late November and received no shortage of interested applicants when it came to the job.

According to a post by the Knights’ official football handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bishop Montgomery announced that over 70 applicants have applied for the vacant head coaching position and the school is know beginning to narrow down candidates. The school said on social media that coaches from multiple levels, high school and college, have thrown their names into the proverbial hat for the currently open position.

“Bishop Montgomery High School has had over 70 applicants for the position of Head Football Coach including high school and college coaches from across the Nation. The Search Committee will meet early this month to determine the candidates whom they will be interviewing as a first step. Final candidates will be brought to campus for another round of interviews and we hope to have someone named by February 20th…Go Knights Football!“

Per the original job listing, the Bishop Montgomery football position was advertised to pay between $35,000-$50,000 and whomever goes for the position would need prior head coaching experience or equivalent to that.

Bishop Montgomery, which finished 0-9 this past 2025 season, went through one of the more tumultuous high school football seasons for any program in the country.

During the 2025 campaign, Bishop Montgomery fired longtime head coach Ed Hodgkiss after the Knights were forced to forfeit their Week 1 matchup against Mater Dei for not having enough players. Hodgkiss was named Bishop Montgomery’s head coach in 2010 and was in his 16th season as the Knights head coach, compiling a record of 84-69-1. He led the Knights to league titles in 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

The Knights’ forfeit to Mater Dei was one example of the issues stemming from a series of early season tumultuous moments for the Bishop Montgomery football program. More than 20 of the team’s incoming transfers were ruled ineligible over the 2025 offseason by the CIF Southern Section for breaking Bylaw 202, which is listed by the association as ‘Penalty for Providing Incorrect, Inaccurate, Incomplete or False Information.’

Founded in 1957, Bishop Montgomery High School (BMHS) is a co-educational Catholic institution located in Torrance, California. The school offers a college-preparatory curriculum rooted in Catholic identity, challenging students to reach their potential through rigorous academics, faith formation, and diverse extracurricular activities. The 24-acre campus features state-of-the-art facilities, including a newly renovated STEAM center, media center, and athletic amenities. With an average class size of 24 and an 18:1 student-to-faculty ratio, BMHS fosters a supportive learning environment. The school’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its 99%-100% college matriculation rate and a global alumni network of over 17,800 members.

