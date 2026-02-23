Bishop Montgomery (Calif.) reveals 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is the Golden State, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

One of the high school football programs that became very well known throughout the course of the 2025 campaign was the Bishop Montgomery Knights (Calif.). The Knights went through a tumultuous season, finishing winless at 0-9 and having fired longtime previous head coach Ed Hodgkiss after the Knights were forced to forfeit their Week 1 matchup against Mater Dei for not having enough players.

The Knights begin a new era under the watch of first-year head coach Oscar McBride, who led Murrieta Mesa (Calif.) from 0-9 in 2021 to winning a CIF title. During his time at Murrieta Mesa, McBride compiled an overall record of 29-21, which included a 10-5 mark in 2024. On Monday, Bishop Montgomery announced their official 2026 football schedule.

The full Bishop Montgomery 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all games schedule for 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Aug. 21 — at Segerstrom

Aug. 28 — Bell Gardens

Sep. 4 — at Simi Valley

Sep. 11 — at John Muir

Sep. 18 — Santiago

Oct. 2 — St. Pius X – St. Matthias Academy

Oct. 9 — at Paraclete

Oct. 16 — Cathedral

Oct. 23 — St. Francis

Oct. 30 — at St. Paul

The Knights ended this past season ranked No. 640 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Bishop Montgomery High School

Founded in 1957, Bishop Montgomery High School (BMHS) is a co-educational Catholic institution located in Torrance, California. The school offers a college-preparatory curriculum rooted in Catholic identity, challenging students to reach their potential through rigorous academics, faith formation, and diverse extracurricular activities. The 24-acre campus features state-of-the-art facilities, including a newly renovated STEAM center, media center, and athletic amenities. With an average class size of 24 and an 18:1 student-to-faculty ratio, BMHS fosters a supportive learning environment. The school’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its 99%-100% college matriculation rate and a global alumni network of over 17,800 members.

