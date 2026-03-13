Bishop Moore (Fla.) football to travel out to California in 2026

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

A team that’s made state semifinals appearances that last couple of years out of the Sunshine State is the Bishop Moore Catholic Hornets, which recently released their 2026 high school football schedule. The Hornets’ fall slate includes several of Central Florida’s top teams, including Class 7A state champion Lake Mary. One game that stands out amongst the rest is a trip out to California to face off against Palo Verdes at the end of August.

The wait is over! Our 2026 schedule is here!#1MOORE pic.twitter.com/lRgNkRltS9 — BMC Football (@HornetFB_1MOORE) March 12, 2026

The Hornets are coming off another state semifinals appearance from a year ago and return a bevy of starters that should help the team make another run. Among the key starters back on the offensive side of the ball are tight end Drew Follett (17 catches, 306 yards) and Class of 2028 quarterback Blake McCullough, who threw for 3,477 yards and 27 touchdowns a year ago.

The full Bishop Moore Catholic 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – Lake Brantley – Preseason game

Aug. 21 – at Orlando Christian Prep

Aug. 28 – at Palos Verdes (Calif.)

Sep. 4 – Melbourne Central Catholic

Sep. 11 – at Seabreeze

Sep. 18 – South Lake

Sep. 25 – Deltona

Oct. 9 – Winter Springs

Oct. 16 – at Hagerty

Oct. 23 – at New Smyrna Beach

Oct. 30 – Lake Mary

The Hornets ended this past season with a 12-2 record and finished ranked No. 37 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Bishop Moore Catholic High School

Bishop Moore Catholic High School in Orlando, FL, offers a rigorous academic curriculum with a strong emphasis on Catholic values. Established in 1986, the school focuses on developing students’ intellectual, spiritual, and emotional growth. It provides a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a competitive athletics program, fostering teamwork, discipline, and school spirit among its students.

