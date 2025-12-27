Bishop Verot (Fla.) reveals 2026 football schedule

Yes we know, the 2025 high school football season literally just ended, but when it comes to the prep gridiron, it never sleeps around the nation.

One thing that is evident already is teams are getting a head start on putting together and even finalizing their schedules for the 2026 high school football season. It’s always of interest to those around the country to find out who their favorite high school football teams might be playing in the upcoming season.

Though the next one won’t be for a while, that’s not going to stop us for providing everyone which teams will be playing who when August rolls around and it’ll come faster than you think.

First school out of the Sunshine State to put out there who they will be playing already are the Bishop Verot Vikings, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 6-7 (yes, we know, we know).

Bishop Verot 2026 football schedule

May. 22 – South Fort Myers

Aug. 13 – Charlotte

Aug. 21 – at John Carroll

Aug. 21 – Jesuit

Sep. 4 – Riverdale

Sep. 18 – at Ransom Everglades School

Sep. 25 – Naples Lely

Oct. 2 – at Port Charlotte

Oct. 9 – Island Coast

Oct. 16 – at The Benjamin School

Oct. 23 – at Cypress Lake

Oct. 30 – Miami Palmetto

More about Bishop Verot High School

Bishop Verot Catholic High School, located in Fort Myers, Florida, is a private Roman Catholic school established in 1962. Known for its strong academic and athletic programs, the school is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The athletics teams, known as the Vikings, compete in a variety of sports, having claimed multiple state championships across different disciplines.

