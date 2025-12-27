Bishop Verot (Fla.) reveals 2026 football schedule
Yes we know, the 2025 high school football season literally just ended, but when it comes to the prep gridiron, it never sleeps around the nation.
One thing that is evident already is teams are getting a head start on putting together and even finalizing their schedules for the 2026 high school football season. It’s always of interest to those around the country to find out who their favorite high school football teams might be playing in the upcoming season.
Though the next one won’t be for a while, that’s not going to stop us for providing everyone which teams will be playing who when August rolls around and it’ll come faster than you think.
First school out of the Sunshine State to put out there who they will be playing already are the Bishop Verot Vikings, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 6-7 (yes, we know, we know).
Top 10
- 1New
Kyle Whittingham
Contract details for Michigan HC
- 2
Quintrevion Wisner
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 3Hot
Best Transfer Additions
Ranking Top 10 best for 2025
- 4
Bracketology
Predicting March Madness field
- 5
Transfer Portal
Intel on top QBs, RBs & mroe
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Bishop Verot 2026 football schedule
May. 22 – South Fort Myers
Aug. 13 – Charlotte
Aug. 21 – at John Carroll
Aug. 21 – Jesuit
Sep. 4 – Riverdale
Sep. 18 – at Ransom Everglades School
Sep. 25 – Naples Lely
Oct. 2 – at Port Charlotte
Oct. 9 – Island Coast
Oct. 16 – at The Benjamin School
Oct. 23 – at Cypress Lake
Oct. 30 – Miami Palmetto
More about Bishop Verot High School
Bishop Verot Catholic High School, located in Fort Myers, Florida, is a private Roman Catholic school established in 1962. Known for its strong academic and athletic programs, the school is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The athletics teams, known as the Vikings, compete in a variety of sports, having claimed multiple state championships across different disciplines.
How to Follow Florida High School Football
For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.