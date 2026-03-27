Bixby (OK) football releases schedule for 2026 season

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Oklahoma, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The defending Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OHSAA) Class 6A-I state champion Bixby Spartans, which have won eight straight titles and are gunning for a ninth this fall, recently released their 2026 schedule. When taking a closer look at the Spartans’ slate of games, Bixby isn’t playing any teams out-of-the-state as they will stick with an all-Oklahoma based schedule for the fall.

The full Bixby 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 28 – at Owasso

Sep. 4 – Stillwater

Sep. 11 – Jenks

Sep. 25 – at Mustang

Oct. 2 – Westmoore

Oct. 9 – at Memorial

Oct. 15 – Norman North

Oct. 23 – at Edmond North

Oct. 30 – Broken Arrow

Nov. 6 – at Southmoore

Checkout the fall schedule for your defending 6A-1 State Champions.



Save these dates, Spartan Nation 📆#BixbySpartans | #Undeniable pic.twitter.com/8IQJrlu5ur — BixbySpartanFootball (@BixbySpartanFB) March 27, 2026

The Spartans graduates senior starter Carson Kirby, who completed 191 of 273 passes for 2,939 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2025. The undefeated 2025 season for the Spartans helped notched the program’s 11th state title as the team scored a total 785 points, averaging 60.3 points through 13 games.

Bixby ended this past season with a 13-0 record and finished ranked at No. 1 in the final 2025 Oklahoma high school football rankings.

More about Bixby High School

Bixby High School, located in Bixby, Oklahoma, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular activities. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Bixby’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Oklahoma high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the state, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sooner State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Oklahoma.