Bixby's Loren Montgomery officially inducted into college alma mater's Hall of Fame

The defending Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OHSAA) Class 6A-I state champion Bixby Spartans have won eight straight titles and are gunning for a ninth under the watch of head coach Loren Montgomery, one of the country’s top high school football head coaches.

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On Monday afternoon, Bixby announced that Montgomery has been honored with his official entrance into his college alma mater’s Hall of Fame. Northeastern State head football coach Darrin Chiaverini congratulated Montgomery on being inducted into the RiverHawk’s Hall of Fame.

Congrats to (Northeastern State Football) Alum and multiple State Championship winning Head Coach (Bixby Football) Loren Montgomery on his induction into (RiverHawk Sports) Hall of Fame! Congrats Coach!!

Congrats to @NSU_Football Alum and multiple State Championship winning Head Coach @BixbySpartanFB Loren Montgomery on his induction into @RiverHawkSports Hall of Fame! Congrats Coach!! 🦅🔥🦅🔥🦅🔥 pic.twitter.com/1EWMAzjNES — Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) May 10, 2026

Montgomery and the Spartans graduates senior starter Carson Kirby, who completed 191 of 273 passes for 2,939 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2025. The undefeated 2025 season for the Spartans helped notched the program’s 11th state title as the team scored a total 785 points, averaging 60.3 points through 13 games. Now they will take aim at No. 12 this upcoming fall campaign.

Below is the excerpt from Northeastern State when Montgomery was announced as one of the inductees:

Loren Montgomery was a mainstay on the Northeastern State University offensive line during the program’s first years as an NCAA Division II member, an era when NSU held the winningest college football program in Oklahoma in the 1990s. He concluded his four-year career helping guide Northeastern State in 1999 to the Division II playoff semifinals, a team that was inducted into the NSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021. Following his graduation from Northeastern State in 2000, he worked for ten seasons in several coaching roles for the Jenks Trojans football team, which included working under legendary coach and 2017 NSU Distinguished Alumnus, the late Allan Trimble. Montgomery went on to lead the Bixby Spartans, where he has guided them to ten state titles over the last 11 seasons, along with a state-record win streak of 58 games. He has become the most accomplished large-school prep football coach in state history. In 2023, Montgomery was named by the Northeastern State University Alumni Association as one of its Distinguished Alumnus.“

Bixby ended this past season with a 13-0 record and finished ranked at No. 1 in the final 2025 Oklahoma high school football rankings.

More about Bixby High School

Bixby High School, located in Bixby, Oklahoma, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular activities. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Bixby’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Oklahoma high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the state, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sooner State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Oklahoma.