Bloomington North (IN) football tabs state championship coordinator as head coach

Bloomington (IN) Bloomington North is taking a big swing with their football program moving forward as they bring home an alumnus to run the team, according to a social media announcement Wednesday morning.

10-time North Carolina high school football state champion Tarboro (NC) Tarboro announced via their Instagram page that defensive coordinator Andy Harding was leaving to take the head coaching job at his alma mater, Bloomington North.

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“Home called… and Coach Harding answered!

From the 252 to the 812, Coach Harding is heading HOME to take over as Head Football Coach at his alma mater, Bloomington North High School!

Yeah, it’s tough for the Vikings and all of Valhalla to hang up this call… but nothing but LOVE and PRIDE on this end. Coach Harding didn’t just coach defense—he built DAWGS, leaders, and men of character. A true legend on and off the field.

His calm, dominant presence made him a favorite—because his players knew one thing for sure… Coach cared.“

Harding ran a defensive unit that yielded just 124 points (8.2 points per game) through 15 contests, with the defense notching seven shutouts on the way to a state championship win. Now the decorated defensive coordinator will head back to Indiana to take over a Cougars’ squad that has recorded five straight winning seasons.

Bloomington North finished with a 7-4 record and as the No. 52 in the state, according to the final 2025 Indiana High School Football Massey Rankings.

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