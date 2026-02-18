Bob Palko expected to return as West Allegheny (Pa.) head football coach

A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) legend is expected to return to roam the sidelines at West Allegheny High School (Pa.).

According to The WPIAL Edition, former Penn State director of high school relations Bob Palko is expected back as the head football coach at West Allegheny. Palko put together one of the most impressive runs in the WPIAL as he led the Indians from 1995-2018, compiling a 217-70 record, winning eight WPIAL championships and adding three Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) state titles.

Palko, who is the father of former Pittsburgh/NFL quarterback Tyler Palko, has had success at multiple schools within the WPIAL as he also coached at Mount Lebanon (Pa.) job from 2019-2022, going 31-14 in four seasons at the helm of the Blue Devils.

The legendary head coach notched his fourth state crown as a head coach in 2021 when he led Mount Lebanon to a perfect 15-0 record, winning a WPIAL championship and a state title, the first in Blue Devils’ football program history.

The Indians ended up finishing this past season with a 5-5 record and as the No. 113 ranked team in the state, according to the final Pennsylvania 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about West Allegheny High School

West Allegheny High School, situated in Imperial, PA, fosters academic and athletic excellence with a comprehensive curriculum and a strong emphasis on extracurricular participation. Known for its spirited athletic teams, the school competes in various sports within the WPIAL and PIAA. Its community values teamwork, perseverance, and school pride, making West Allegheny a central part of local culture and a hub for student success both on and off the field.

