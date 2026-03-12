Bonita Springs (Fla.) football tabs former Massachusetts head coach as lead man

Bonita Springs High School (Fla.) looked to the state of Massachusetts for their next head football coach.

According to an announcement by the school on Thursday afternoon, Bonita Springs has tabbed former Marthas Vineyard Reg (Mass.) head coach Tony Mottola as the football program’s next lead man.

“This is an incredible opportunity and I’m excited to get to work,” Mottola said. “Florida is one of the best football states in the country. Our goal is to build a tough, physical program that plays fast, competes every Friday night, and represents Bonita Springs with pride.”

Where Mottola made a name for himself in the Northeast region for high school football was leading Demarest High School of New Jersey. There, Mottola became the winningest coach in program history and led the team to a total of nine postseason appearances.

“Coach Mottola brings tremendous experience and a history of building winning programs. His leadership, energy, and passion for developing young men make him the right person to lead Bonita Springs football,” Bonita Springs principal Jeff Estes added.

Mottola ended his tenure heading up the Vineyarders, compiling an overall record of 17-23 of the last four seasons at the helm. Martha’s Vineyard had to call off the annual Island Cup last season due to a lack of players and forfeit to rival Nantucket.

After a promising 2-1 start to the past season, Martha’s Vineyard Regional just couldn’t sustain the early momentum as the Vineyarders have lost five straight games to end the 2025 Massachusetts high school football campaign.

The Bullsharks went 2-8 last season and finished No. 514, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

