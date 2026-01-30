Bowdon (Ga.) promotes DC Jamie Abrams to head football coach

It was an easy search for Bowdon High School (Ga.) when it came to figuring out who would replace outgoing Rich Fendley as head football coach.

According to a report by SCORE Atlanta on Friday evening, the Red Devils have promoted defensive coordinator Jamie Abrams to the position of head football coach.

Abrams takes over for Fendley, who pending board approval will be the next head football coach at Rockmart High School (Ga.). Fendley is coming of leading the Red Devils to the GHSA’s Class A, Division II state championship last season.

For four straight seasons, Fendley has led Bowdon to the promise land of winning a state title, guiding the Red Devils championship game and win from 2022-25. Fendley’s record over that span has been equally as impressive, putting together a 53-7 record, winning no less than 13 games the last four campaigns.

Under Abrams watch, the defensive unit at Bowdon was one of the best in Class A, Division II as the Red Devils only yielded 15.3 points per game along with 65 tackles for loss and 18 interceptions.

Bowdon ended the 2025 season as the state’s No. 92nd ranked team, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

