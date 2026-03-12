Boyd-Buchanan (TN) football promotes asst. to head coach
Boyd-Buchanan (TN) football program has found the coaching replacement for the legendary Gary Rankin, who stepped down last month after deciding to step away from the Buccaneers.
According to Shayne Pickering on Thursday, the Buccaneers have promoted assistant Charles Fant to head coach of the football program. Fant had a successful run as the head coach at Chattanooga Notre Dame High School (TN) for 12 seasons.
Fant takes over for Rankin, 72, who had still proven himself as still one of the best head coaches in the state of Tennessee, leading the Buccaneers to a 12-1 record last fall. Rankin has compiled 510 victories and is also a TSSAA Hall of Famer, served four seasons at Boyd-Buchanan School with a 43-7 record, including a state championship appearance in 2023.
During Fant’s time leading Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish had won three region championships, reached three state quarterfinals, two state semifinals, and were TSSAA Division II-AA finalists in 2017.
The Buccaneers ended this past season finishing ranked No. 18 in the state, according to the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.
