Boynton Beach (Fla.) retires Lamar Jackson's high school jersey

On Friday evening, Boynton Beach Community (Fla.) honored former Tiger and longtime Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson before its spring high school football game against Olympic Heights.

The school retired Jackson’s No. 7 jersey number and Boynton Beach Mayor Rebecca Shelton designated May, 15, 2026 as Lamar Jackson Day.

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“It’s an honor for me to get this jersey retired. It’s crazy. I wasn’t looking for this to happen,” Jackson said in a WPBF report. “Don’t let nobody tell you guys you can’t do it, to the kids watching. Appreciate you all.”

Jackson’s jersey retirement comes on the very field where he pulled off one of the most legendary moments in high school football lore in a 50-8 victory over Village Academy back on May 30, 2014. It has been nearly 12 years to the day since that very play and the rest is history for Jackson.

May 30, 2014: Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) leads Boynton Beach to a 50-8 Spring HS football win over Village academy.



That TD at the end. Stops on a dime 🔥



(🎥 via @ESPNWestPalm)

pic.twitter.com/SnOZD0iRnX — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) May 30, 2023

“This is a great moment in Boynton Beach community history,” Boynton Beach Community head football coach Tre Smith, Jackson’s former high school teammate, also said in the report. “It symbolizes greatness. It symbolizes your leadership, your inspiration. And we thank you, man.”

Jackson finished his high school days as the No. 313 overall prospect and No. 26 QB in the 2015 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

The dual-threat quarterback went on to star at Louisville, which also retired his jersey number (No. 8). With the Cardinals, Jackson went on to win the 2016 Heisman Trophy and through 38 games for the Cardinals, threw for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns, adding 4,132 yards and 50 more scores on the ground.

Jackson after his college playing days was selected at No. 32 by the Baltimore Ravens and that’s led to a prolific professional playing career where he’s claimed multiple MVPs, three All-Pro selections and over 22,600 yards.

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