Boynton Beach (Fla.) to retire Lamar Jackson's high school jersey

Boynton Beach (Fla.) football will commemorate the greatest player in its program’s history later this month.

On Tuesday, the program announced that it will retire the jersey of Tiger legend and longtime Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of its spring game on May 15 against Olympic Heights.

The celebration will come nearly 12 years after Jackson made a play in Boynton Beach’s 2014 spring game that’s become one of the most infamous highlights in high school football history. That turned out to be just the beginning of what’s become a legendary career for the dual-threat superstar.

May 30, 2014: Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) leads Boynton Beach to a 50-8 Spring HS football win over Village academy.



That TD at the end. Stops on a dime 🔥



(🎥 via @ESPNWestPalm)

pic.twitter.com/SnOZD0iRnX — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) May 30, 2023

Jackson famously didn’t make his high school football debut until he was a junior. Once he got the ball in his hands, the Tigers were tough to beat, going 21-4 across the 2013 and 2014 seasons. In those two years, Jackson accrued 2,263 passing yards, 1,624 rushing yards and racked up 53 touchdowns.

“He was the most dynamic high school football player I’ve ever seen, and he still is to this day,” longtime Florida high school football coach Chris Kokell told The Palm Beach Post in 2020. “I’ve seen really good runners, I’ve seen really good throwers, but I’ve never seen someone do both except for Lamar Jackson.”

He was the No. 313 overall prospect and No. 26 QB in the 2015 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He signed with Louisville and proceeded to become a program legend in the Bluegrass, too.

Jackson became the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and was the two-time ACC Player of the Year. He played 38 games for the Cardinals, threw for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns and also rushed for 4,132 yards and 50 more scores.

Jackson then landed at No. 32 overall with the Ravens in what was one of the top storylines of the 2018 NFL Draft. Eight years, two MVPs, three All-Pro selections, 22,608 yards and 76 wins later, he’s put together a Hall-of-Fame career and will be headed to Canton when it’s all said and done.

The 29-year-old from Pompano Beach, Fla. has returned to his high school alma mater multiple times since he juked his way into infamy. Earlier this year, Palm Beach County declared March 21 as “Lamar Jackson Day.”

In less than two weeks, Jackson and his purple and gold No. 7 jersey will be permanently remembered by Boynton Beach.