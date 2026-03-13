Brad Waggoner had left Tennessee high school football to head south for the Sunshine State to continue coaching. Now the former Tennessee staple is heading back to the Volunteer State, according to reports.

Per multiple reports, Waggoner is leaving Blountstown (Fla.) for Oliver Springs (TN) to become the Bobcats’ head football coach. Waggoner spent the last two seasons as the Tigers’ lead man, compiling a 20-5 record out of Florida’s Panhandle region.

Waggoner had been the head coach of the Highlanders the last three seasons and done a superb job at Gatlinburg-Pittman. With the Highlanders, Waggoner posted an overall record of 29-9, going 11-2 over the course of two seasons.

He had taken over for Greg Jordan, who stepped down as the head football coach at Blountstown in the off-season.

The Bobcats ended this past season with a 7-5 record and finished ranked No. 235 in the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Oliver Springs High School

Oliver Springs High School, located in the town of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, serves a student population of around 281 and is part of Roane County Schools. Known for its spirited athletics program, the school competes in the Region 2-A division with teams like the football and basketball Bobcats. Embracing school pride, their colors are purple and white, and the Bobcat mascot embodies their competitive spirit. Academics and athletics are equally prioritized, making OSHS a cornerstone for both educational and community engagement in the area​.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Volunteer State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Tennessee high school football excitement across the state.