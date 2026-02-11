Bradford (Fla.) football hires Valdosta (Ga.) co-offensive coordinator as head coach

The Bradford Tornadoes (Fla.) went over the Florida-Georgia line to find who will lead their football program moving forward.

According to a social media announcement by the school, Bradford has hired Valdosta (Ga.) co-offensive coordinator Ross Baker as the program’s next head football coach. Baker helped coordinate a Wildcats’ offense that last season totaled 586 points at 48.3 per game.

Baker will take over for Jamie Rodgers, who returned as the head football coach at Baker County (Fla.). In his four seasons leading the Tornadoes, Rodgers compiled a 47-7 record, including a trip to the Class 2S state championship game in 2024.

Every season at the helm of the Tornadoes, Rodgers won no less than 10 games leading Bradford. Rodgers’ best season was in 2024 when he guided the program to the Class 2S state championship game, with the Tornadoes falling to Cocoa, 20-6.

Per the release, Baker has held various head coaching and assistant roles in coached in Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, and Georgia. Baker is a graduate of Ohio State and served as a student coach under Jim Tressel.

The Tornadoes ended this past season with a 11-2 record and finishing ranked No. 54 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Bradford High School

Bradford High School, located in Starke, FL, is a public institution that serves the educational needs of students in Bradford County. Known as the “Tornadoes,” the school’s athletics program is a source of pride, with teams competing in various sports. The school emphasizes academic achievement alongside athletic excellence, fostering a well-rounded environment for student growth. The school’s colors are maroon and gold, symbolizing its rich tradition and competitive spirit.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.