Braintree (Mass.) tabs Dale Olmsted as head football coach

Braintree (Mass.) brought back a name that hasn’t roam their sidelines since the early 2000’s.

The Wamps’ athletics department announced on Wednesday the appointment of former Nichols College head coach Dale Olmsted to the same position at Braintree. Olmsted was the offensive coordinator at Braintree in 2003.

“It is with tremendous excitement that we introduce Dale Olmsted as the new head coach of Braintree football. Coach Olmsted is a highly respected coach that brings a wealth of experience to the position,” Braintree athletics said in a statement release on Wednesday.

We would like to introduce our new Football Coach, Dale Olmsted pic.twitter.com/Gn75UsMvKT — Braintree Athletics (@BraintreeWamps) February 11, 2026

Olmsted served as the Nichols College head coach from 2014-2023, compiling an overall record of 30-60 over the course of nine seasons. Before his time at Nichols, Olmsted was a head coach on the high school level at Millis and Millis-Hopedale, compiling an overall mark of 45-51.

The high school circuit is where Olmsted would get his start as he coached at Walpole from 1992-1999, helping the program win three MIAA Super Bowls as an assistant coach.

The Wamps ended this past season owned a 2-8 record and finished ranked No. 147 in the state, according to the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Braintree High School

