Brandon Spikes to be inducted into Cleveland County Sports Hall of Fame

Former Florida Gator standout linebacker Brandon Spikes is receiving another honor, but this time from his career playing high school football at Crest High School (NC).

Spikes announced on Friday that he has been selected for the Cleveland County Sports Hall of Fame, with the ceremony taking place on May 18 at Shelby City Park in North Carolina. Before ever becoming a Florida Gator great, Spikes was at Crest where he won multiple state championships in football and was a three-time all-state boys basketball player.

I’m proud to announce I have been selected for the Cleveland County Sports Hall of Fame, sponsored by Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Come join me at Shelby City Park on May 18, 2026. Tickets are sold on a first come first serve basis. See you there!

I’m proud to announce I have been selected for the Cleveland County Sports Hall of Fame, sponsored by Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Come join me at Shelby City Park on May 18, 2026. Tickets are sold on a first come first serve basis. See you there! pic.twitter.com/jR2EvzEf7X — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) March 13, 2026

During his time as a Gator, Spikes was a three-time first-team All-American and All-SEC selection, appearing in nearly 50 games with 39 starts, totaling 307 tackles, including 178 solo, with 31.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. The linebacker also had six interceptions, returning four for a touchdown, which is a Florida program record.

Between his junior and senior seasons at Crest, Spikes record 172 tackles as he helped lead the program deep into the NCHSAA playoffs.

The Chargers ended this past season finishing ranked No. 17 in the state, according to the final 2025 North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Crest High School

Crest High School, located in Shelby, NC, is a public secondary school within the Cleveland County Schools district. It serves grades 9-12 and has a student enrollment of approximately 1,100. Crest is known for its strong academic and athletic programs, including its teams that compete in the Big South Conference. The school’s colors are green and Vegas gold. The Chargers have a notable rivalry with schools like Shelby High and Kings Mountain High. The school is also recognized for producing several professional athletes.

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